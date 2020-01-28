Crews to Install Rock Netting Along Ortega Highway, Requiring Full Closure

A five-mile stretch of the Ortega (74) Highway between Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore and the Upper San Juan Campground will be shut down in both directions for road work on Feb. 8-9, Caltrans announced Tuesday.

The slope stabilization operation involves the installation of netting by crane to guard against rocks from falling onto the roadway, said Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, no traffic — including cars and bicycles — will be permitted to pass.

The closure will impact a popular bicycle route that passes The Lookout Roadhouse restaurant.

Kasinga said the project, which includes three other locations in need of netting, should wrap up by April, weather depending.

The highway courses through rugged, undulating terrain in the Cleveland National Forest, and during storms, rock and mud slides, as well as debris flows, are not uncommon, prompting partial and full closures of the east- west artery, which sustained major damage from a rock slide last winter.

More information is available at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near- me/district-8.