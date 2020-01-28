Parolee Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Truck, Nearly Running Owner Over

A parolee who allegedly stole a truck from a car wash in Hemet, almost running the owner over in the process, was jailed Tuesday without bail.

Officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle about 3 p.m. Monday at a car wash in the 100 block of North Inez Street, said Hemet police Lt. Eric Dickson. The victim reported almost being run over by the vehicle, a GMC truck, following the theft, he said.

Police soon spotted the truck stuck in traffic near the car wash, but he refused orders to get out of the vehicle and was “pulled out,” Dickson said.

Ernest David Galvan, 27, of San Jacinto, continued to refuse to follow the officers’ commands, spurring them to use unspecified force to arrest him, according to a police statement.

Galvan was booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, assault on a police officer and a parole violation.

He is being held without bail and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.