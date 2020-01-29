False Facebook Posts Gives Coronavirus Scare to Coachella Valley

A false Facebook post has given a scare that the coronavirus has made it to the Coachella Valley.

The post, spread locally, says that it has been confirmed that a “person is with the coronavirus at JFK hospital in the city of Indio, CA. That person will be sent to Loma Linda.”

Tenet Healthcare Director of Communications Todd Burke says there is no coronavirus cases at JFK hospital, and there are no confirmed cases in the Coachella Valley.

He also adds that there is no suspicion of anyone with the virus at this time.