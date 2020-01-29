Political Experts Weigh in at Rancho Mirage Writers Festival

Established writers convened at Rancho Mirage Library for the world’s largest writer’s festival. This year’s theme is centered around America.

Speaking Wednesday’s panel about the 2020 election were Karl Rove, Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff during the George W. Bush administration, former Arizona senator Jeff Flake, James Carville, political commentator, lawyer and prominent figure in the Democratic party and Bret Stephens, a New York Times columnist and senior contributor to NBC News.

All different views on the same stage.

THOUGHTS ON IMPEACHMENT:

“I think we’ve got a question of whether or not they’re going to call witnesses and if so how many but i don’t think that’s going to change the outcome,” Rove said in an interview with NBC Palm Springs.

“If you have somebody who’s willing to offer testimony that’s directly relevant, to say no we’re not going to hear it, i just don’t know how you can do that,” Flake said.

“I don’t think there will be any witnesses,” Carville said.

“I happen to be on the record as favoring impeachment,” Stephen said. “I think what the president did was, even if it wasn’t illegal per say, it was outrageous.”

“Lots of presidents do things I disagree with that doesn’t mean that they ought to automatically be impeached over it,” Rove said.

THE 2020 ELECTION

“If anyone thinks if you take a vote on Friday, this will end, it won’t,” Carville said.

“First of all, it’s not really clear who’s going to be the Democratic nominee yet,” Rove said. “I think it’s ultimately going to be Biden but if I were a betting man I’d take the field against Biden.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP

“The kind of politics the president employs is not typical Republicanism or conservativism for that matter and I don’t think it has a very long shelf life,” Flake said.

“In your mind, whatever you think James Carville thinks of President Trump, you have no idea I think so much worse of him than you can imagine,” Carville said.

POLITICAL CLIMATE IN AMERICA

“I think the most important thing that we can do is learn to disagree better,” Stephen said.

The Rancho Mirage Writers festival goes through Friday, January 31.