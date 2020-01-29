Several Injured in Fire in High-Rise Residential Building in West LA

A fire broke out Wednesday in a 25-story residential building in West Los Angeles, leaving several people injured.

The flames were reported on the sixth floor of the Barrington Plaza Apartments at 11740 W. Wilshire Blvd. at 8:37 a.m.

“Persons … have reportedly jumped from that or nearby floors,” said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As many as five people were being treated for unspecified injuries, according to reports from the scene.

Fire on Wilshire & Barrinton outside our office #Brentwood pic.twitter.com/kI4nVUxYHr — shir (@HereIsShir) January 29, 2020

Some residents ran out of the building, and others retreated to the roof of the structure, where smoke poured out the doorway of one stairwell that opened onto the roof. At least one person was airlifted from the rooftop onto a fire department helicopter.

The LAFD assigned 335 personnel to the firefight, along with four rescue-capable helicopters.

One resident who lives in a unit several units above the floor where the fire broke out told KNX Newsradio that she heard people crying and calling for help and what sounded like an explosion. She said she jumped out of bed, quickly got dressed, grabbed several pet cats and made her way out of the building.

Traffic was routed away from the area, with heavy backups reported on Wilshire Boulevard, Barrington Avenue and other streets in the area, where another high-rise fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. about three blocks to the east.

On Oct. 18, 2013, a fire in the Barrington Plaza Apartments heavily damaged an 11th-story apartment and left nearly a dozen people injured, including three firefighters and a critically injured 2-year-old girl who was found in a smoke-filled stairwell on the 23rd floor.

Firefighters were sent to the complex about 11:45 a.m. that day, and extinguished the flames in an hour and 11 minutes. Despite what appeared to be two distinct plumes of smoke coming from the building, fire officials said the blaze was contained to a single two-bedroom apartment.

The 240-unit building was built in 1961 and was not equipped with a sprinkler system, because it was grandfathered in and not required to be so equipped, according to the LAFD.