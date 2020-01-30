Girl Walking to School Struck by Car in Thermal, Airlifted to Hospital

A car struck and injured a 14-year-old girl at a school bus stop in Thermal Thursday.

The crash was reported at 6:11 a.m. in the 88700 block of Avenue 70, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The girl was a student at Desert Mirage High School, according to Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent Maria Gandera.

Two additional psychologists were sent to Desert Mirage High School to support students and staff, according to a district statement.

The student was airlifted to a hospital with moderate injuries, the fire department said.

There was no immediate word on her condition.