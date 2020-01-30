Manny The Movie Guy’s Oscar 2020 Predictions

The big prize of the 92nd Academy Awards is hard to predict. At this time, it is really still a toss-up between “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Parasite,” and “1917.” But don’t discount “The Irishman” yet. Hollywood loves Martin Scorsese. But, “1917” is the stronger of the bunch for its recent Directors Guild and Producers Guild wins.

So I marched on in guessing who will be the final winners and here’s my Oscar predictions in all categories.

We’ll find out Sunday, February 9th if my crystal ball is still reliable.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

*** 1917 (WILL WIN)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

*** Sam Mendes, 1917 (WILL WIN)

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

*** Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WILL WIN)

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

*** Renée Zellweger, Judy (WILL WIN)

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

*** Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WILL WIN)

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

*** Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WILL WIN)

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

*** Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WILL WIN)

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

*** Little Women (WILL WIN)

The Two Popes

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

*** Little Women (WILL WIN)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score

*** Joker (WILL WIN)

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

*** “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (WILL WIN)

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

*** 1917 (WILL WIN)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

*** 1917 (WILL WIN)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

*** Toy Story 4 (WILL WIN)

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

*** Hair Love (WILL WIN)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Live Action Short

*** Brotherhood (WILL WIN)

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary Feature

*** American Factory (WILL WIN)

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In the Absence

*** Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (WILL WIN)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

*** Parasite (WILL WIN)

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

*** Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WILL WIN)

Parasite

Best Film Editing

*** Ford v Ferrari (WILL WIN)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

*** 1917 (WILL WIN)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

*** Avengers: Endgame (WILL WIN)

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

*** Bombshell (WILL WIN)

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917