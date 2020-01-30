Manny The Movie Guy’s Oscar 2020 Predictions

The big prize of the 92nd Academy Awards is hard to predict. At this time, it is really still a toss-up between “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Parasite,” and “1917.” But don’t discount “The Irishman” yet. Hollywood loves Martin Scorsese. But, “1917” is the stronger of the bunch for its recent Directors Guild and Producers Guild wins.
So I marched on in guessing who will be the final winners and here’s my Oscar predictions in all categories.
We’ll find out Sunday, February 9th if my crystal ball is still reliable.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
*** 1917 (WILL WIN)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
*** Sam Mendes, 1917 (WILL WIN)
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
*** Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WILL WIN)
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
*** Renée Zellweger, Judy (WILL WIN)
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
*** Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WILL WIN)
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
*** Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WILL WIN)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
*** Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WILL WIN)
Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
*** Little Women (WILL WIN)
The Two Popes
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
*** Little Women (WILL WIN)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score
*** Joker (WILL WIN)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
*** “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (WILL WIN)
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
*** 1917 (WILL WIN)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
*** 1917 (WILL WIN)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
*** Toy Story 4 (WILL WIN)
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
*** Hair Love (WILL WIN)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Live Action Short
*** Brotherhood (WILL WIN)
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Documentary Feature
*** American Factory (WILL WIN)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In the Absence
*** Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (WILL WIN)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
*** Parasite (WILL WIN)
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
*** Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WILL WIN)
Parasite
Best Film Editing
*** Ford v Ferrari (WILL WIN)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
*** 1917 (WILL WIN)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
*** Avengers: Endgame (WILL WIN)
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
*** Bombshell (WILL WIN)
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917