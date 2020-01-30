More Affordable Housing Units Open in the Valley

Gloria Fuentes finds satisfaction in doing a task many of us take for granted.

“It’s a blessing, it’s truly a blessing to be in this place,” says Gloria.

She and her family recently moved into the newly constructed second phase of Villa Hermosa Apartments in Indio.

On this morning she made chilaquiles. She says making breakfast in her new kitchen is a lot more comfortable than where she used to live, the Fred Young Labor Camp that’s now so dilapidated it’s set to be demolished.

Her husband Simon shows me how close they are from their new apartment, “On the other side of the trees are the apartments they say they’re going to raze them,” he says.

This is one of several low income housing projects built by the Coachella Valley housing coalition to help house farmworker families.

Simon who worked in the fields for about 20 years says he’s proud to live in this new community, “We’re so happy, we’re good, we have to take care of this community, keep it clean so it stays beautiful.”

Their grandchildren Sohpia and Mando live there with them. Gloria says they’re safe here. Sophia especially loves the playground.

And Simon and Gloria love taking walks with their dogs in the courtyard.

Gloria says she’s grateful to those that made it possible for her and her family to live in this home, “God touches the hearts of those who fight so that people can live well, that’s something big.”