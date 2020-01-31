Indio Teenagers Arrested for Alleged Home Burglaries in La Quinta

A pair of 14-year-old Indio boys were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing two homes in La Quinta, authorities said Friday.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:29 a.m. on Jan. 7 to a report of a residential burglary at a home in the 45200 block of Desert Fox, according to the department. Investigators collected neighborhood surveillance cameras, which they said helped identify the suspects.

On Jan. 9, a second burglary was reported at a La Quinta home, in the 54400 block of Avenida Martinez, at 3:28 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators determined the same people were responsible for both burglaries.

Authorities went apartment complex in the 81800 block of Palm Shadow in Indio and served a search warrant, which led to the discovery of stolen property and an unregistered loaded gun, authorities said.

Two 14-year-old boys, whose names were not released, were arrested Thursday and transported to juvenile hall.

They were booked on suspicion of burglary and possession of an unregistered firearm.