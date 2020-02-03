HALO Dx Center Offers Innovative Healthcare to the Coachella Valley

A new desert healthcare center is opening to enhance the wellbeing of residents in the Coachella Valley.

HALO Dx, Inc. will enable valley residents to have quick and easy access to advanced diagnostics. This, in turn, will empower patients and permit more effectiveness in their medical treatment.

Today HALO Dx held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Indian Wells Chamber of Commerce at the Indian Wells office of HALO Dx.

State-of-the-art equipment and university-level services available at HALO Dx include:

● Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans

● Computerized tomography (CT) scans

● Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET/CT) scans

● Ultrasound scans

● Early diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer’s

● Biopsies and aspiration

● Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

● Coronary CT angiography

● Facet injections

● Genomics

● Interventional radiology and pain management procedures

● Lung cancer screening

● Multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) for prostate cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment

● Nuclear medicine

● Virtual colonoscopy

● Whole-body MRI screening

● Clinical trials for conditions including prostate, lung cancer, stem cell and other studies

● Personalized healthcare using emerging genomic solutions

In the near future, HALO Dx will also offer a women’s health imaging program, radiology A.I. solutions and expanded nuclear medicine and genomics services.

For more information about HALO Dx, call 760-275-5768, or visit HALODX.com.