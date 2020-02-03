Iowa Caucuses Come to Palm Springs

Iowans vacationing in Palm Springs will still be taking part in that state’s presidential caucuses Monday, in one of two satellite caucuses in California.

Caucusing begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Palm Springs Public Library at 300 S. Sunrise Way. More than 100 people are expected to take part in the only caucus site in Southern California, according to organizers.

The contest marks the beginning of the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, although the candidates have already been campaigning for a year.

The Iowa Democratic Party has approved 27 satellite caucuses for residents who are traveling outside of the state, including three caucus sites abroad — Paris; Glasgow, Scotland and Tbilisi, Georgia. It’s a new effort this year billed by the state party as a way to increase access to eligible party members.

The other California location is in Stanford.

For Democrats in Iowa, their caucuses, unlike that of the Republicans, is a physical process where registered voters must move about a room and “vote” with their bodies.

If a campaign fails to surpass the 15% threshold, voters must either choose a new candidate by moving about the room again, or leave.

Iowa Republicans, on the other hand, hold their caucuses by using a secret ballot, similar to the primary system Californians are used to.

The party will post results online at http://www.results.thecaucuses.org. The website will be live starting at 11 a.m.