The Cole Hotel Opening Soon in North Palm Springs

When you drive down North Palm Canyon Drive, you’ll see a new colorful sign: The Cole. In 2018, Mark Weis fell in love with the property in North Palm Springs that could best be described as a diamond in the rough.

“It just wasn’t the nicest thing to see when you enter Palm Springs,” says Weis.

It used to be the Bahamas Hotel and Apartments.

Mathew Rogers, the project manager says it had a reputation, “It had been a really big problem with the city, lots of noise complaints, police complaints, things like that.”

Two years, a lot of hard work and more than $6 million have transformed the property into a gem the city and community can be proud of.

“It’s pretty original and we did some really cool things that made it even better,” says Weis.

Rogers says it be a place that welcomes tourists and locals alike that’s true to it’s roots, “We love our locals, we love that influence, you know, what we’re really going to try to create is that classic mid-century modern with you know a lot of local tie-ins so getting some local artists in here, doing local pop-ups, you know having weekly events.”

The hotel will not have a lobby. Guests will come in and check out through their phones. Rogers says this will give guests flexibility and a personalized experience that will begin the moment they call to book their stay. But guests will have plenty of places to hang out, like a courtyard bar and cafe with it’s original stone fireplace and mid-century modern touches. There’s 30 rooms with four different styles to choose from including a honeymoon suite with a view of the mountains. The average room is cozy and of course adorned in mid-century modern flare. Amenities include a pool and courtyard bar, perfect to enjoy the Palm Springs sunshine, or whatever lured you to the desert.

“Celebrate this what Palm Springs has really turned into over the last decade with Coachella and Modernism Week and all that Palm Springs is,” says Rogers.