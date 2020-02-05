Illegal Marijuana Grow Discovered in Industrial Palm Springs; Two Arrested

A strong odor of marijuana lingering in an industrial stretch of Palm Springs led to the discovery of an illegal growing operation and resulted in two arrests, police reported Tuesday.

Palm Springs code compliance officers detected a “strong odor of marijuana emitting from the front” of a business in the 200 block of West Radio Road, according to a police statement.

After obtaining a search warrant, around 1,400 cannabis plants in various stages of growth were found Monday inside the building, police reported.

Chihjong Ho, 60, and Huilan Ho, 57, both from New York, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis for sale and conspiracy. They were booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where they were being held in lieu of $100,000 bail pending arraignment, expected Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center.