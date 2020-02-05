Shooting in Indio Leaves One Man Hospitalized

A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning with non-life- threatening injuries he suffered in a shooting in Indio.

A shooter fired at a home in the 81300 block of Riverlane Drive, near Clinton Street, about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and wounded the man, who was in the garage, according to the Indio Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to a hospital, police said.

Neighbors of the victim say they heard several gunshots ring out.

Photos from the scene showed bullet holes in the home’s garage door and the man’s vehicle.

A detailed description of the shooter and a motive for the shooting were not immediately available.