Woman Walking On Freeway Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Temescal Valley

A woman who was walking on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 15 was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Temescal Valley.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about 1:20 a.m. about a pedestrian walking on the right shoulder of the freeway, just south of Temescal Canyon Road. Units arrived on scene to find a woman’s body lying on the shoulder after being struck by a white 2019 Toyota Corolla, according to the CHP.

The driver, Diego Negrette Jr, of Jurupa Valley, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not suspect alcohol as a factor in the crash, CHP reported.

Further information about the victim, and why she was walking on the shoulder, was not released.