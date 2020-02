2020 WINTER SPORTS CIF-SS BRACKETS

THE CIF-SS BRACKETS ARE IN FOR THE 2020 WINTER SPORTS SEASON.

BELOW IS THE SCHEDULE FOR ALL LOCAL TEAMS COMPETING THIS WEEK.

BOYS BASKETBALL: WEDNESDAY

2A: MLK @ PALM SPRINGS

3A: YUCAIPA @ SHADOW HILLS

4AA: XAVIER PREP @ INDIO

4AA: LA QUINTA @ 29 PALMS

GIRLS BASKETBALL: THURSDAY

3A: BEAUMONT @ LA QUINTA

4A: SHADOW HILLS @ MESA GRANDE

4AA: COACHELLA VALLEY @ XAVIER PREP

5AA: INDIO @ FAITH BAPTIST

BOYS SOCCER: WEDNESDAY

D4: LA QUINTA @ NORTE VISTA

D4: LA MIRADA @ DM

D5: DHS @ PALM SPRINGS

D5: RM @ AYALA

GIRLS SOCCER: THURSDAY

D4: PATRIOT @ PALM DESERT

D4: LA QUINTA @ LOMPOC

D5: CAT CITY @ GRAND TERRACE

D6: ND RIVERSIDE @ COACHELLA VALLEY

GIRLS WATER POLO – TUESDAY

D5: XAVIER @LOS ALTOS

D5: PALM DESERT @ JURUPA VALLEY

D6: PALM SPRINGS @ S. TORRANCE

WILDCARD GAME- GIRLS WATER POLO

EISENHOWER @ RANCHO MIRAGE

WEDNESDAY GAME- WILDCARD WINNER WILL PLAY @ LA QUINTA

Make sure to tune into NBC PALM SPRINGS at 11pm through out the week to watch highlights from this weeks games.

Good luck to all our local teams!