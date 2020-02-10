Bomb Squad Investigates Threat in Bermuda Dunes

Hazardous-materials and bomb squad investigators descended on a Bermuda Dunes home Monday, and while it was unclear what prompted the response, sheriff’s officials insisted there was no threat to the public.

FBI bomb squad technicians assisted Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigators at the home on Darrell Road, sheriff’s officials said.

“There is no threat to the public and more details will be released at the conclusion of the investigation,” according to a sheriff’s department Twitter post.

No additional information was immediately available.