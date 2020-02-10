New Playground For Homeless Children At Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

Eileen has four kids, two of which are staying with her at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

“I have a six year old and an eight year old,” said Eileen Regalado.

She has been at the mission for seven months. And despite where they are it’s important to Eileen that her children keep that youthful innocence.

“We sometimes do little picnics, we buy pizza and just have all the kids and the moms out here and let them play or listen to music and paint the rocks outside,” said Regalado.

And now a new playground.

“It makes them feel more at home, and actually this is our home and so we feel very blessed,” said Regalado.

On Monday a ribbon cutting to officially open the new playground at the homeless shelter.

“It’s very important to feel good and inviting and not like you would envision of a homeless shelter,” said CVRM Executive Director, Darla Burkett.

The playground that was replaced had been there since 2011.

“We have a lot of babies right now, but I would say at any given time we average about 27 kids consistently because as soon as they move out we have four or five other families move in,” said Burkett.

“Their mission is to help all people, but unfortunately a lot of children get caught up in this and they don’t have areas and playgrounds and so this is just another amenity to bring these kids back in and to let them just be a kid. We’re supporting them for all the individuals they help, but also all the families and making sure they get everything they need,” City of Indio Mayor, Glenn Miller.

The CVRM is in need of jackets and warm winter clothes.