President Trump is Coming to Rancho Mirage

President Donald Trump is set to a attend a fundraising event in Rancho Mirage at the estate of Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, the Desert Sun reported. The fundraising trip will be Wednesday February 19.

Riverside County Republican Party Chair Jonathan Ingram told the newspaper, having the president visit the Coachella Valley had “immense value” for local Republicans.

“It’s showing that he understands that California actually matters in respect to being a Republican and a conservative,” Ingram says.

An invitation posted on the newspaper’s website shows for $100,000, supporters can attend a golf outing and have a photo taken with the Commander in Chief. For $250,000, supporters can play golf, snap a photo and participate in a round table with Mr. Trump.

The golf outing will be at Ellison’s Porcupine Creek home.