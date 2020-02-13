Circus Vargas Comes to Westfield Mall in Palm Desert

Circus Vargas presents their new 2020 production, “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream”, with ringing acrobats, daredevils and flying trapeze, at Westfield Palm Desert February 13 – 23. A must-see, show-stopping spectacular certain to spark the imagination and indulge the senses. More sparkle! More sequins! Bigger and better than ever!

THU FEB 13: 7:30 pm

FRI FEB 14: 7:30 pm

SAT FEB 15: 1 pm, 4 pm, 7:30 pm

SUN FEB 16: 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm

MON FEB 17: 3 pm, 6:30 pm

WED FEB 19: 7 pm

THU FEB 20: 7 pm

FRI FEB 21: 4:30 pm, 7:30 pm

SAT FEB 22: 1 pm, 4 pm, 7:30 pm

SUN FEB 23: 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm

Run away with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action, thrills, excitement and adventure…. only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!