Eisenhower Health awarded first “Million Hearts Hospital” title

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage has recently been named a “Million Hearts Hospital” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The title comes from the organization’s dedication to cardiovascular care, and the steps they’ve taken to reduce heart disease related deaths.

“You come to us when you’re already sick but we’re trying to promote prevention before that even happens,” said Patricia Cummings, an epidemiologist with Eisenhower.

The hospital was a pilot for the program which aims to help millions across the country have healthy hearts and lives.

Four of the main categories that fit within this initiative include keeping people healthy, optimizing care, improving outcomes for priority populations and innovating for health.

At Eisenhower Health, a big focus is creating lifestyle changes through diet.

“We’re doing a heart healthy education so we can really point to what we have in the cafeteria as healthy options to build a healthy plate,” said Bec Mcdorman, the clinical nutrition manager with Eisenhower, “Or we can gear it off what the patient likes to eat at home.”

The non-profit hopes to be an example for other hospitals around the country to fight heart disease, a leading cause of death in the United States.