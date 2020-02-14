Looking for Things to do This Weekend? Here’s A List of Events in the Coachella Valley

Modernism is king in Palm Springs.

“about 15 years ago a group people who really wanted to preserve modern architecture in palm springs got together and said hey lets throw an event and some light on the great architecture here. It started as a few events now at 475 events,” said Modernism Week Ceo, Chris Mobley.

Modernism week will run through February 23rd.

“It becomes the center of the mid century movement everyday for 11 days every year,” said Coordinator, Chris Scars.

And the circus is in town. Circus Vargus runs this weekend through next at Westfield Palm Desert Mall.

“For the first time ever, four motorcycles in the globe at break neck speeds, we have a twelve member flying trapeze act that just came from Monte Carlo, we have roller skating act, clowns, comedy, it’s amazing!,” said Circus Vargus Co-owner, Katya Quiroga.

And if you’re looking to support some great causes….

On Saturday morning the Desi Strong 3rd Annual Run/Walk For Kids. The event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. at Rancho Mirage Community Park. The donations will go to comfort children battling cancer.

The second event Saturday afternoon at College of the Desert. The mens basketball team will be taking on Copper Mountain at 3:00 p.m.. The proceeds from that game will go to help 8-year old Emmitt Abarca. Emmitt suffers from Dravet Syndrome, a rare disease that causes catastrophic seizures and can be deadly.

“Every day is a struggle for Emmitt but he wakes up every day with a smile on his face ready to tackle the day,” says mom Megan Abarca.

And the weekend wouldn’t be complete without something sweet. The Riverside County Fair and Date Festival runs through next weekend in Indio. The event is in it’s 74th year and will include a carnival, live music and of course your favorite fair food.

For more information about Modernism Week:

https://www.modernismweek.com/

For more information about the Desi Strong Walk:

https://www.desistrongfoundation.org/

For more information about Emmitt Abarca and the rare disease he suffers from:

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/tag/emmitt-abarca/

For more information about the Date Festival and County Fair:

https://www.datefest.org/