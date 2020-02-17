Blaze Erupts in Mulch Pile South of Mecca

A fire erupted in a pile of mulch just south of Mecca Monday, scorching less than a quarter acre before it was stopped.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 10:15 a.m. in the area of Pierce Street and 72nd Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and encountered the spot fire where a previous one had been knocked down over the weekend.

The flames were quickly extinguished, and no structures were damaged, according to reports from the scene.

A fire captain summoned the county Department of Code Enforcement officers to potentially issue citations for the parties responsible for igniting the blaze, which was under investigation.