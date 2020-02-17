Presidential Playground: U.S. Presidents Have been Visiting Coachella Valley Since 1930’s

Herbert Hoover was the first sitting United States President to visit Palm Springs in the 1930’s.

A few years later Franklin Roosevelt made his way to La Quinta.

Dwight D. Eisenhower stayed at Smoke Tree Ranch during his inaugural visit here in 1954 and later in life called the El Dorado Country Club in Indian Wells home.

In 1959 Harry Truman soaked up the sun of the warm desert.

And with a crowd of more than 7,000 people, Palm Springs rolled out the welcome wagon for President john f. Kennedy in 1962; Kennedy stayed with friend, Bing Crosby at Silver Spur Ranch in Palm Desert.

n 1964, Lyndon Johnson came to the desert to meet with Mexican President Aldolfo Lopez Mateos.

From Richard Nixon to Gerald Ford. Ford visited in the 70’s and then came back to live in Rancho Mirage after losing the presidential race.

Ronald Reagan came both as Governor of California and President of the United States, spending almost every New Years Eve at the Annenberg Estate during his presidency.

George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush have both enjoyed the Coachella Valley, same with former president Bill Clinton.

President Barack Obama met with international leaders in Rancho Mirage. From the 31st president to now number 45. Palm springs remains the playground of the Presidents.