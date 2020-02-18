Large Sculpture To Be Unveiled At Rowan Palm Springs For Modernsim Week

A nearly 6-foot-tall stainless steel sculpture will go on display at a Palm Springs hotel Wednesday to coincide with Modernism Week.

Richard X. Zawitz’s “Infinite Trefoil” will be installed in an outside area at the Rowan Palm Springs at 100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way. The artist is scheduled to attend a 3:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday featuring members of the City Council and Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, with a cocktail reception to follow.

“The sculpture is based on the mathematical theory of knots and the artist’s signature Infinity sculptures,” according to a news release from the Los Angeles-based Show Gallery. “The artist creates these works to emit positive energy into the surrounding environment.”

Margot Ross, of the Show Gallery, said the sculpture will be on display at the hotel for at least a year.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Zawitz has been active in the art scene for more than 40 years. In that time, he has devoted his artwork to “the promotion of peace and creativity on this planet,” according to his website.

Zawitz is known for creating the Tangle, a twistable hand-held toy sold worldwide.