Naked Burglary Suspect Arrested in Desert Hot Springs

On Tuesday, at 7:38 AM, Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an in-progress residential burglary in the 16000 block of Via Corto East, Desert Hot Springs.

Deputies established a containment perimeter and the suspect refused to exit after repeated announcements.

Carl Cimino, 61 of Desert Hot Springs, was taken into custody inside the residence with the use of a police service dog.

No other suspects were located. Cimino was transported to local hospital for a medical clearance prior to being booked into jail for Residential Burglary.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information regarding this incident are requested to contact Deputy J. Rosario at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-836-1600.