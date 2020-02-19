15 Riverside County Hotels Earn AAA 4-Diamond Rating

Fifteen Riverside County hotels earned the AAA’s Four Diamond rating, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Wednesday.

No establishments in the county earned the top Five Diamond rating.

To earn the Four Diamond rating, hotels must be “refined, stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail,” according to the Auto Club.

Riverside County establishments landing on the list were:

Idyllwild

— The Grand Idyllwild Lodge

Indian Wells

— Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

— Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa

— Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa

La Quinta

— La Quinta Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Palm Desert

— JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

— Hotel Paseo, Autograph Collection

Palm Springs

— The Willows Historic Palm Springs Inn

— Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage

— Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

— The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

— The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa

Riverside

— The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

Temecula

— Pechanga Resort and Casino

— Ponte Vineyard Inn

Meanwhile, six Riverside County eateries earned the Auto Club’s Four Diamond rating. The restaurants landing on the list were:

— Cielo at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon;

— Le Vallauris in Palm Springs;

— Wally’s Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage;

— The Steakhouse in Rancho Mirage;

— Duane’s Prime Steaks & Seafood at Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside; and

— Great Oak Steakhouse at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.