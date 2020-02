ATHLETE(S) OF THE WEEK: SHADOW HILLS GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Why pick one athlete when you have a whole team to praise?

The Shadow Hills girls soccer team has been dominant since day one of the 2020 season. The Lady Knights may not have won league but they have made

quit the run in CIF. The Knights will play host to the Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs Wednesday at 5pm in the CIF-SS Quarterfinals.

Congratulations to Shadow Hills on a great season and good luck to both our local teams in the Quarterfinals!