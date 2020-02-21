’90s Concert at County Fair To Include Coolio, Salt-N-Pepa, Vanilla Ice

Some of the biggest musical acts of the 1990s will take the stage Friday evening at the 74th Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival.

The local stop of the I Love the ’90s Tour includes performances by Coolio, Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Color Me Badd and Young MC.

Coolio is best remembered for his songs “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” He also performed the theme song for the Nickelodeon show “Kenan & Kel.”

Vanilla Ice hit the mainstream with his tune “Ice, Ice Baby,” which later landed him in legal troubles after it emerged he copied the bassline from the song “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie without permission.

Hip hop girl group Salt-N-Pepa, originally featuring Salt, Pepa and DJ Spinderella, released the song “Push It” in 1987, which hit number one in three countries. “The Salt-N-Pepa Show” first aired on VH1 in 2007 and documented the life of Salt, Cheryl James, and Pepa, Sandra Denton, for two seasons.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the County Fairgrounds in Indio, 82- 503 Highway 111.

Standard fair tickets, which are $11 for adults, include admission into the concert.

The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival ends on Feb. 23.

For a complete schedule or to purchase tickets, go to http://www.datefest.org.