Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose four-tenths of a cent Friday to $3.476, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 22.4 cents higher than one year ago but 1.7 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has decreased 3.2 cents since the start of the year.

Since dropping 11 times in 16 days to its lowest amount since March 24, the average price dropped four times, risen three times and has been unchanged twice, rising six-tenths of a cent.

“The bad news is that we seemed to have missed the usual winter gasoline price drop this year because of local oil refinery issues and global issues that propped up oil prices,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, the good news is that because of current global events that have reduced oil demand and prices, we may not see a big spring price increase at the pump.”