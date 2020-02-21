Police Investigating Shooting Near Elementary School in Indio

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near an elementary school which left one person injured.

The shooting took place across from Martin Van Buren Elementary School between Corregidor and Leyete Avenues in Indio.

A crime scene was cordoned off near the school, but as of this morning, there is no threat to public and parents were dropping their children off for school.

A forensic team is on scene to help coordinate the investigation.

An awards ceremony at Van Buren Elementary has been postponed.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

