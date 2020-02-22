Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Driver in Desert Hot Springs; Police Investigating Saturday Morning

Desert Hot Springs Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on Palm Drive early Saturday morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as investigators are on scene.

Police are expected to be on scene for several hours.

According to Desert Hot Springs City Manager Doria Wilms, it happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. A section of Palm Dr. was shut down between Dillon Rd. and 20th Ave. for the investigation.

Details on the victim and the driver have not been released, but Wilms says the driver is cooperating with police.