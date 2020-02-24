Countdown on For ‘Real ID’ – ID Required for Domestic Flights

The DMV is the Place to be. Cars funneling in, as the race is on to get a ‘REAL ID.’

“Everybody is going about to get their ‘Real ID,’ so the lines are long and everyone has questions,” said Palm Desert Resident, Bridgette Drayden.

For Bridgette Drayden this is her second time back.

“Initially when I came my social security card was laminated and my birth certificate was laminated and they didn’t except any and so I had to go get all of that correct,” said Drayden.

Starting October 1, the federal government will begin requiring a REAL ID, or another federally approved document like a passport or military ID, to board domestic flights.

“Its the federal enforcement date if you plan to fly or visit a secure federal facility like a courthouse you should apply by october 1st, if not then you can wait to apply until the time of your renewal,” said DMV Spokesperson.

Flying is what drove Sami to the DMV.

“I’m actually leaving for Europe for a couple months and my previous license expires in September so I would like to be ahead of time,” said Sami Hitaj.

While some drivers are moving in the right direction, many others are left wondering what it is.

“You haven’t heard of a REAL ID? No. This is the first time. So I hope I have the option. What is the reason why do we need this?,” said Maribell Reister.

Following the 9/11 attacks, Congress pushed through the Real ID Act after hijackers were able to obtain a state id, This time around more documents required.

“Its better to be more secure so one can feel comfortable while flying,” said Hitaj.

Here’s what you need to bring to DMV to get your REAL ID:

https://realid.dmv.ca.gov/your-real-id-checklist/