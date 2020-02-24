Mission Springs Water District in Desert Hot Springs Voted Best Water in the World

Mission Springs Water District in Desert Hot Springs has been voted best water in the world at the 30th Annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting event.

According to the event website, the award-winning 30th annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting welcomes more than one hundred waters from across the country and around the globe on Saturday, February 22. Held in the historic spa town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, it is the largest water tasting competition in the world.

Mission Springs was on top of the list, followed by:

2nd – Mackay, Queensland, Australia

3rd – Ville de Senneterre, QC, Canada

4th — Santa Ana, CA

5th – Southwest Water Authority, ND

The municipal water category was a battle of California champions with the water judged best in the world for 2020 — Mission Springs Water District, Desert Hot Springs, CA – a multiple medal winner over the years and 4th place Santa Ana also a previous winner. The silver medal was won by Mackay, Queensland, Australia and the bronze by Ville de Senneterre, QC, Canada. Fifth place was Southwest, according to the website.

“It was another wonderful year for the longest running and largest water tasting in the world,” said remarked perennial watermaster, Arthur von Wiesenberger. “Berkeley Springs is truly the Academy Awards of water.”

For more information on Berkeley Springs or its water tasting, call 1-800-447-8797 or check the website.