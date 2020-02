NBCares: Save The Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs

As Modernism wraps up, one thing we have learned is the value of saving and restoring our iconic desert architecture. One such structure is the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs.

Over 350 events celebrating and spotlighting our iconic desert style, fill the 11 days of Modernism Week. Now in its fifteenth year, one of the most anticipated events was the, Save The Plaza Theatre’ fundraiser, hosted by Hollywood and Palm Springs royalty, Nancy Sinatra and her daughters.