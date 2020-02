Part of 405 Freeway Shuts Down After Large Fire at Southern California Refinery

A large explosion and fire at a refinery in Carson shuts down parts of Interstate 405 Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the fire to assist refinery crews in putting out the massive fire at the west coast’s largest refinery.

People miles away reported feeling or seeing the explosion. One viewer told NBC Los Angeles, they felt the explosion 20 miles away.

Experts now warn gas prices could see a jump within the next few days.

This is a developing story.