Palm Desert to be Considered as Site for New CSU Campus

Palm Desert could soon be home to a full-fledged Cal State University campus. Right now, the campus only offers certain courses and majors.

The campus expansion is a decision that’s been years in the making. In fact, several surrounding businesses have counted on it.

“We kind of came in here with the intention that that would be going in and we would be set,” Todd Flood, owner of JT’s Diner, said.

At first, Flood said he viewed the location as prime real estate, it being across the street from the campus.

“I’m still waiting for this to develop and as soon as it does, you know, I’m set to go,” Flood said.

Students at the satellite campus said they are in favor of the expansion.

“If you were to think about a college, you’d think about this big thing where people get to go and see just a bunch of people on campus but because it’s so small you don’t get to see a lot of the students and interact with them,” Ariel Carter, a CSUSB Palm Desert freshman, said.

“It’s always a good thing to have more spaces for more classes and more opportunities for the students,” Paolo Dipaola, another student, said.

“If there’s a new college town then that can give not only the students more but individuals for themselves to come do new things, new programs, new activities, because that’s part of everyone’s lives,” Gustavo Solorzano, another student, said. “If it keeps expanding that’s more and more people coming down to this valley for all it has to offer.”

City leaders will host a group of consultants on Friday at the satellite campus.

Right now, there is already construction on a computer hub next door to JT’s Diner which would serve as a study spot for students. Work crews said it could open next month.

Photo courtesy: Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce