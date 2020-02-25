Preliminary Hearing Reset For Man, Woman Charged in Palm Springs Home Invasion

A preliminary hearing date was pushed back Tuesday for an ex-con and a woman accused of breaking into a Palm Springs residence and holding the elderly homeowner and a caretaker hostage.

Indio residents Juan Antonio Beltran, 25, and Itati Maribi Ceja, 23, are now scheduled to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on April 2 for the hearing that will determine if there is sufficient evidence to warrant a trial.

The pair are accused of breaking into the senior’s home in the 2200 block of Sunshine Circle South about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2018. Once inside, they allegedly assaulted and restrained the resident and the victim’s caretaker, then “ransacked the residence,” according to Palm Springs police.

Officers established a perimeter around the home and arrested the defendants after they tried to run out the back door, police said.

The victims, whose names were not released, were hospitalized for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Both defendants are facing charges of robbery, burglary and false imprisonment of a hostage, while Beltran is additionally charged with kidnapping, elder abuse, making criminal threats, dissuading a witness and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Beltran “had several felony convictions prior to this incident,” while Velador has no prior criminal record, according to Palm Springs police.

Beltran remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail in the Indio jail, while Ceja previously made bail, which was set at $100,000.