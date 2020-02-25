Second Collision Within Hours Reported on Highway 62

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 62 west of Desert Hot Springs left debris all over the roadway, but no injuries were reported.

The crash was reported at 12:40 p.m. near Pierson Boulevard about three miles north of the Interstate 10- Highway 62 interchange, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The involved vehicles were all moved over to the shoulder and were not blocking lanes.

Another wreck occurred at 7:29 a.m. on Highway 62 about three miles south of Morongo Valley. A Toyota FJ Cruiser and Cadillac XT5 collided, but only minor injuries were reported.