Crash on Highway 74 near Palm Desert Leaves Motorcylist with Major Injuries

A motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital Thursday morning with major injuries after an early morning crash on Highway 74 just south of Palm Desert.

The crash between the motorcycle and a car was reported at 7:20 a.m. about three miles south of the Bighorn Golf Club, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Traffic backed up in both directions for about an hour, according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

There was no immediate word on the person’s current condition.