Little Change to Average Riverside County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose by one-tenth of a cent Thursday for the second consecutive day.

The average price of $3.48 is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 21.4 cents higher than one year ago but 1.6 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has decreased 2.8 cents since the start of the year.

Since dropping 11 times in 16 days to its lowest amount since March 24, the average price decreased six times, rose six times and was unchanged three times, rising 1 cent.

“It’s too early” to know if the fire at the Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Carson earlier this week will cause gas prices to rise, Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

“It depends on the extent and nature of the damage,” Montgomery said. “Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices were briefly trading higher (Wednesday) but ended up just a penny higher than (Tuesday).”

The facility “is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day,” according to the company’s website. The fire was reported at the refinery at 2350 E. 223rd St. about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, and was largely brought under control about six hours later.