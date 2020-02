NBCares: Rancho Mirage Writers Festival

Who doesn’t love to get lost in a good book? And who doesn’t love a good book discussion, especially with the author?!

That was founders, Jamie Kabler and Helene Galen’s inspiration for the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival, which just finished up last month.

Once again it was a sold out, very successful event, but this year they added something a little different! Hundreds of local high school and college students were treated to a special new way to share in the book discussions.