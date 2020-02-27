Search Continues for Missing Dementia Patient

A 68-year-old dementia patient who wandered away from his home near Riverside was the focus of a search throughout the area Wednesday.

Phillip Tate was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Arnold Drive, in the Air Force Village retirement community just west of Riverside National Cemetery, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Family members told deputies that Tate walked away without saying where he was headed.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Orlando Castaneda said there were growing concerns for his welfare because he has dementia. The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert to call the public’s attention to the missing man.

Tate is about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a mustache and was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Perris station at 951-210-1000, or the CHP in Riverside at 951-637-8000.