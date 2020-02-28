Local law enforcement unhappy with prison reform propositions

Sgt. De Veas has worked in law enforcement for decades, but now says his job is becoming more challenging than ever.

“I see definitely an increase in crime, I see a definite increase in drug usage i see huge effect on quality of life issues,” said Sgt. De Veas.

He’s in charge of the East PACT Team, performing compliance checks for those on parole and probation in the desert, and says recent propositions are behind the rise in activity.

“There’s approximately 500 crimes that went from felonies to misdemeanors including drug crimes, weapons, violations, stolen vehicle violations and embezzlement,” said Sgt. De Veas.

The three measures he’s referencing include assembly bill 109, which moves non-serious offenders from stat to county supervision. Prop 47, changing low level felonies to misdemeanors. And Prop 57, granting early release to on-violent offenders. T

Gov. Brown supports the early releases saying “Cycling these offenders through state prisons wastes money, aggravates crowded conditions, thwarts rehabilitation and impedes local law enforcement.”

Since these changes, areas like San Diego and Los Angeles have released shocking video of thefts up to $950T which are now categorized as misdemeanors.

“Now you can go into a store and get caught 100 days in a row $950, lets say you go to the max, you won’t spend a year in jail for 100 thefts it will never be a felony,” said De Veas.

Funding for task forces like De Veas’ was taken away under prop 47 and redistributed to the department of education and other boards.

“It’s gotta get worse before people start to realize and during that time you’re going to have law enforcement doing everything they can to stem that crime. With less money and less resources but with more crime.

