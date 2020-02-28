Two Reputed Gang Members Arrested for DHS Shooting Where Children Were Present

A 22-year-old reputed gang member was behind bars Friday, accused of shooting up a home with adults and children on the property in Desert Hot Springs.

Randy Sanudo of Cathedral City was arrested Thursday along with Victor Rodriguez, 23, of Phoenix, who was arrested Monday stemming from the Jan. 18 shooting in the 72000 block of Dillon Road.

Twelve bullets from a 9mm gun were fired at the home, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were reported.

The pair were arrested by members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force after a month-long investigation.

Both were arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, child endangerment and witness intimidation. Sanudo was also arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, remains in custody at the Indio jail on $1 million bail and jail records show he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Rodriguez made $50,000 bail and is set to be arraigned April 22.