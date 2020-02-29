“Running From The Law Race” Hosts National Championship

The annual Running From The Law Race was chosen to host the Law Enforcement 5K National Championship this year.

Runners took to the 3.1-mile course this morning at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs, the event is sponsored by the Palm Springs Police Officers Association and prize money is awarded to the top three male and female sworn-in law enforcement finishers.

The department has received tremendous support with a range of participants including entire academy classes from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“It means a great deal to our agency because we see a tremendous amount of support several years after the loss of our two officers in 2016,” explained Chief Bryan Reyes of Palm Springs Police Department.

“This year was a record-breaking year in partnership with maracas we were able to raise $640 to donate to the palm springs police officers association,” said Ronda Henry, 5K participant and organizer.

Overall the event supports the Palm Springs Officer Memorial Fund in honor of Officers Vega and Zerebny. Maracas restaurant has dedicated a cocktail in their memory, all proceeds from the cocktail go to the memorial fund and this year they raised around $2,000. You can order the special Paloma at both of Maracas locations.