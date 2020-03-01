Competitors Brave Windy Conditions at Desert Triathlon

Swimmers, bikers, and runners braved the windy conditions bright and early this morning for the Playtri Desert Triathlon at Lake Cahuilla Sunday morning.

The event is celebrating its 21st year and it marks the unofficial beginning of triathlon season. Participants of various ages are welcomed and will be competing in multiple categories. Awards will be given to the top three people in each division and age group. The four race categories this year include sprint triathlon, duathlon, Olympic triathlon, and aqua bike.

“I am competing in the sprint triathlon course and I don’t know if I’ve ever been prepared for a race in my entire life, but this has been a really great experience so far and I’m just ready to get into the water and go for it,” said Rachel Brune, Desert Triathlon competitor.

The Desert Triathlon is a USAT sanctioned event but there is no time limit set on this triathlon. So if beginners want to give the triathlon a try, they’ll have as much time as they need.