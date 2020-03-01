Man Killed While Walking on L.A. Freeway

A man was struck and killed by a car Sunday while walking on the Harbor (110) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said.

The death occurred a little before 5 a.m. on the southbound freeway, just south of First Street, the CHP said.

The man was initially walking in the northbound number one lane of the freeway when he climbed over the raised concrete median and began walking in the southbound lane — directly in front of a 2016 Hyundai.

He was struck by the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP’s Central Los Angeles area office asked anyone who saw the death to call them at 213-744-2331.