Search Continues for Missing Dementia Patient

Authorities Sunday continued to look for a 67-year-old man suffering from dementia and diabetes who went missing in the Riverside area earlier this week.

Phillip Tate was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Arnold and Village West drives in an unincorporated county area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Family members told deputies that Tate walked away without saying where he was headed.

Seargent Orlando Castaneda said there were growing concerns for his welfare because he has dementia. The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert to call the public’s attention to the missing man.

Tate is about 6-feet tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a mustache and was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Perris station at 951-210-1000 or the CHP in Riverside at 951-637-8000.