Family Seeks ‘Justice for Jason’ One Year After Stabbing Death at Jeep Run

A mother is seeking “Justice for Jason”, her son, who was stabbed to death exactly a year ago at a jeep run in Imperial County.

The answers as to what happened that night are still unclear and the only evidence she has is a video of Jason bleeding out.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil in Indio at 7 p.m. Monday tonight to honor his life and raise awareness of the unsolved case.

“He gave a big hug, a huge kiss, and that was the last time I had seen him,” Jeanette Perez, Jason’s mother, said.

Jason Perez Gonzalez convinced his mom to let him borrow her jeep for the night.

“I come to find out the next day, it was actually right before noon, that somebody killed him at the jeep run,” she said.

Jason took a Snapchat video earlier in the night at the Tierra Del Sol jeep run in Imperial County before he was killed.

A different video taken by an eyewitness shows a group of people gathered around Jason as he was bleeding out, an officer standing over him with a flashlight.

“According to the people that were there they told us that he waited until the ambulance got there and then the ambulance performed CPR but it was too late so the ambulance didn’t even take him to the hospital they left him there,” Jeanette said.

Jeanette said Jason’s friends told her he was gone, not authorities.

“They wouldn’t even confirm to me that it was my son for a whole week,” she said.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department about the details of the case but received no response.

Jeanette did eventually see her son one last time.

“The funeral coordinator did tell me there were six stab wounds on his body, he had beatings too, he had bruises on his head and his face,” she said.

Still, a year later, she still has no idea how it all happened. As the family remembers Jason through a candlelight vigil and every time they take a ride in the jeep, Jeanette is begging anyone with information to come forward.